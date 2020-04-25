An Post delivers

Sir, – Having grown up in a small post office in Co Cavan, I am all too aware of the challenges facing An Post, and yet the current pandemic has highlighted that it is one of the essential services within our society that we often take for granted. An Post workers have ensured that every household in the country can send and receive everything from postcards to shaving kits and at the same time providing a welcome smile (albeit through the window). Well done, An Post, long may you survive! – Yours, etc,

Very Rev NIALL J SLOANE,

Dean of Limerick,

Castletroy,

Limerick.