An Irish welcome for Donald Trump

Sir, – As it has been announced that President Trump is to visit Ireland (Front page, May 16th), and no doubt there will be opposing views on this, let us not forget our basic ethics of good manners.

We welcome visitors to Ireland whether we agree with them or not. The United States investment in Ireland totalled a record $446bn in 2017, and Ireland’s share of US investment stock in Europe was 12.6 per cent – good for our economy. Let’s not embarrass ourselves and let good sense prevail. – Yours, etc,

CAROLE MOLLOY,

Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Sir, – The way to protest at the visit by US President Donald Trump is to ignore him. – Yours, etc,

RUTH RYAN,

Dublin 4.