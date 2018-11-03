An Irish granny and a passport

Sir, – As someone who had two Irish grannies – both of whom had their idiosyncrasies – (and an Irish Mammy and Daddy to boot) I recently had to fill in similar forms and produce birth certificates and, thanks to a kind lady in an office in Tralee, my parents’ marriage certificate.

I was never more grateful to be able to pay the fee involved so that I could remain a member of the European Union. My advice to Anne Synnott (Letters, October 31st) is to grit your teeth and pay up – it will be worth it!– Yours, etc,

MIKE LAWLOR,

London, England.