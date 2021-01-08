An exponential problem

Sir, – It’s 46 since weeks since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland. To give a sense of how serious the current wave is, approximately 26 per cent of all confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the week December 31st to January 6th. This was predictable. Those who say otherwise do no understand what exponential growth means.

With this in mind, I’d echo Fintan O’Toole’s call from his article this week: “if we must endure, please hit Covid on the head” (Opinion & Analysis, January 5th).

It’s time our Government showed an exponential rise in its leadership. – Yours, etc,

Dr SHANE BERGIN,

University College Dublin,

Dublin 4.