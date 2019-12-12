An alternative to selling Montrose

Sir, – As an alternative to selling off RTÉ’s Montrose HQ (Front page, December 11th), might the Government respectfully consider selling off the Leinster House campus, or at least consider transferring it to the four adjoining national cultural institutions? An alternative site off the M50 would be more cost-effective, would reduce members’ travel expenses, would have ample parking and would permit buildings to be constructed capable of housing even the largest printers on the market. – Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE,

Waterford.