An alternative to ‘carbon-intensive’ lifestyle

Sir, – Kevin Dowling (Letters, November 28th) is correct – we must be provided with “genuine alternatives to a carbon-intensive lifestyle” or we won’t want to embrace change.

The Taoiseach’s recent statement that there would be carbon taxes in the future does seem more like box-ticking. He said they would be used as “revenue- raising measures” and distributed as tax credits, etc.

So how are the inevitable fines to be paid as we seem set to exceed permissible CO2 emissions by 2020? – Yours, etc,

HILARY CARR,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.