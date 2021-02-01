An all-island strategy?

Sir, – Many inches of column- space have been dedicated to extolling the benefits of a single-island strategy for beating Covid-19. The reality, on the other hand, is that if Earth were invaded by aliens tomorrow and the only way to defeat them was every nation working together, the DUP would still refuse to work with Dublin. The single-island strategy is rooted in the fantasy that across the Border lies a functional political entity capable of bold, serious, co-operative action. There would likely be more chance of a single-island strategy if Westminster governed the North directly.

A British administration, aloof as it may be to the North, might at least be convinced to cast an objective eye on the proposal. – Yours, etc,

AARON CASSIDY,

Chapelizod, Dublin 20.