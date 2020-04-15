An ageing priesthood

Sir, – I refer to your editorial highlighting the shortage of Catholic priests, and their high average age (“Catholic priests cocooning: a tough reality”, April 13th).

As you say, this must be distressing for the faithful. Nowadays women hold top jobs around the world as prime ministers, and chief executives, and also, lest we forget, the wonderful women in the emergency and Defence Forces. Therefore it hardly seems reasonable to deny them the equal opportunity to become a parish priest. Perhaps the time has come for a rethink on this issue, and don’t forget there are probably many nuns eminently suitable for training as parish priests. – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.