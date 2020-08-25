Sir, – We would certainly be at risk of becoming an “accidental Sweden” if we were in fact “testing only those who turn up at their GP with symptoms” (“Are we becoming an accidental Sweden?”, Opinion & Analysis,August 22nd).

Fortunately for all involved in primary care, those with symptoms are not “turning up” to their GP but are following the advice to phone our surgeries in order for us to make an online referral to a local testing centre. – Yours, etc,

Dr REGGIE SPELMAN,

Rosslare Strand,

Co Wexford.