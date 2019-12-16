An abundance of charities

A chara, – Your supplement on charities (“The Gift of Giving”, November 30th) was quite informative. It listed the senior executives of many of them. However I found Patsy McGarry’s piece “In a Word . . . Charity” (November 30th) as more relevant asking questions about charities operating in Ireland. He asks, “Why does Ireland need seven major charities dealing with homelessness? Why does it need 48 separate agencies in the area of suicide prevention/bereavement, with 13 doing it exclusively?” – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY JORDAN,

Dublin 4.