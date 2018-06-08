A chara, – I would suggest to Fintan O’Toole that there is no harm in people enjoying a little “jaunty vulgarity”, particularly at a sporting fixture (Opinion & Analysis, June 5th). We cannot always sit in an ivory tower, looking stern and omniscient. Perhaps the future of Amhrán na bhFiann could be decided by referendum. – Is mise,

BRIAN PATTERSON,

Newry, Co Down.

Sir, – I would suggest that the theme from Father Ted be considered for a new anthem. Everyone knows the tune, it has a bit of an Irish lilt, and in its own small way the series helped usher in a new era of healthy disrespect for our institutions.

Now if only we had some appropriate lyrics! – Yours, etc,

ROBERT CHESTER,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.