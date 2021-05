Sir, – Your report on the increasing prevalence of the false widow spider has put the fear of God into the women of Ireland (News, May 27th). Big hairy long-legged spiders are bad enough, but to think there is one who actually masquerades as a widow with a ferocious bite is simply all too much for my wife in these pandemic times. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS G COTTER,

Crosshaven,

Co Cork.