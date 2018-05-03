Allotments – dig for victory

Sir, – Having recently taken a lease on an allotment within the hallowed walls of St Anne’s Park, for which I’ve waited over eight years on the Dublin City Council list, I can honestly say that growing one’s own fruit and veg is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

The allotment is housed in the original Victorian brick-walled garden used by the Guinness family to provide year-round produce.

In summer, these red bricks radiate their stored heat and turn this little garden into a oasis of warmth and tranquillity.

So, readers, grab your fork and spade and forget about food miles and get an allotment – it’s well worth the wait. – Yours, etc,

ANGIE NOLAN,

The Donahies,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – I’m not qualified to comment on Roberto Prato’s carbon forkprint (April 30th), but I have to say that he does seem to keep a good table. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Kilbeggan,

Co Westmeath.