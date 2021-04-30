All the world’s a stage

A chara, – I was astonished to read in the article on Allen Weisselberg (“He is Donald Trump’s ‘eyes and ears’. Can prosecutors persuade him to talk?”, World, April 28th) that Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen had made “payments in hush money to a former adult film actor who claimed to have had an extra-marital affair with Mr Trump”.

Either this is sensational news or perhaps you meant “actress”. I think we should be told. – Is mise,

D Ó DONNAGÁIN,

Baile Átha Cliath 18.