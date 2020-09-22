All the world’s a stage

Sir, – Over recent months I have watched streamed events from the Druid Theatre and Abbey Theatre, and listened to beautiful music from the National Concert Hall and Hugh Lane Gallery. I happily subscribed to some, others were free of charge. Finding out what is on is not straightforward. A section in the Irish Times, on Saturday, listing upcoming events – and details of how to access them – would be a useful way to bring performers and audiences together.

Being able to watch and listen to these cultural events, from our homes, over the coming months would help many of us through the dark months of this dark year. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET RIORDAN,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.