All the world’s a stage

Sir, – John Fairleigh (December 13th), in his criticism of the Abbey’s hosting of a production of Come From Away, appears to miss the point of the show altogether. Come From Away tells the story of 16,000 people from around the world who, when their planes were grounded in Newfoundland discover that, despite their separate nationalities and cultures, that they’re not so different after all.

The show carries a message of hope for humanity, showing that, as humans, the commonalities that unite us can always trump the differences that divide us. Given the state of current affairs, this message will be warmly received by many over Christmas.

Perhaps the actors and production team come from away, but at the end of the day, we all do. – Yours, etc,

EMER MOREAU,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.