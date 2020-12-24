Sir, – As we face the challenges posed by a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19, a third wave of infection, vaccine roll-out, and Brexit, I find myself repeating the words of a 14th-century mystic, Julian of Norwich, who in the context of another pandemic wrote, “All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.”

This medieval English woman’s words have become my mantra; they connect the past, the present and the future; in their simplicity, they are heartfelt and poetic; repeating them brings comfort and hope. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.