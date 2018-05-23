All roads lead to Roman

Sir, – The British authorities won’t issue Roman Abramovich a new visa and he is holed up in Moscow (“Roman Abramovich reportedly in Moscow after UK visa expired”, Sport, May 22nd).

Chelsea fans already love him. However, if he wants to ingratiate himself with the wider English public maybe he should try attending the England football team’s games at this summer’s World Cup. The press photographers are bound to spot him.

An England replica jersey wouldn’t go amiss and maybe even some union jack face paint.

He’s stuck in the middle of the strained relations between the UK government and Vladimir Putin. This is a public relations war. Until Downing Street and the Kremlin kiss and make up (and they will) he surely wouldn’t go amiss to be seen to pay homage to the “Three Lions”. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Dublin 7.