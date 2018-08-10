Alienation and the DUP

Sir, – Matthew O’Toole writes of the DUP’s “capacity to provoke support for the causes they oppose” and about how unionist leaders are “casual about trading off victory in identity wars against the thing they care about most: the union with Britain” (Opinion, August 6th).

Mr O’Toole is not incorrect in what he says but perhaps he should consider that the DUP’s capacity to alienate Catholics and nationalists (not always the same thing ) is matched at the very least by Sinn Féin’s capacity to alienate Protestants and unionists.

If Sinn Féin were serious about reunification it would not politicise the Irish language or celebrate sectarian terrorists. But that is what it still does. – Yours, etc,

CDC ARMSTRONG,

Belfast.