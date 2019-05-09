Algorithm and blues

Sir, – I am revising my complex algorithm to predict which topics will be published in the letters page of The Irish Times. Clearly any letter that begins with “Fintan O’Toole is right” outweighs all other factors, even its correlation to the liberal and feminist agendas, its animosity to US president Donald Trump , Sinn Féin, the Catholic Church and anything beyond the concerns of the Dún Laoghaire, Rathdown and Pembroke districts. Unfortunately I can rarely recall an instance where I could concur with such views. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.