Alcohol, restaurants and the pandemic

Sir, – Alcohol is the main disinhibiting factor in people’s behaviour and even more so at Christmas.

Why cannot restaurants and cafes open with all safety measures in place but not serving alcohol and thereby help reduce the virus spread?

Alcohol in the mix will increase the contagion.

Why put more lives and health at risk?

There is light now at the end of the tunnel and hopefully that light does not get blurred by the tunnel vision of a powerful lobby which is not always aligned, particularly during this pandemic, with the common good. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD KNIGHT,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.