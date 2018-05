Sir, – Please allow me to correct the record regarding my letter of May 28th; my time period should have read “a year” and not “a day”.

The most recent available data on the number of annual alcohol-related deaths is 1,055 (Health Research Board, 2013). – Yours, etc,

Prof FRANK MURRAY,

Chairman,

Alcohol Health

Alliance Ireland,

Coleraine House,

Coleraine Street, Dublin 7.