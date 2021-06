Sir, – Barry Walsh (Letters, June 15th) is seemingly unaware of the distinction between sales and consumption. Three cans of lager in a supermarket is priced roughly the same as a pint in a pub. Thus the sales go down (pub and restaurant closures) but the consumption remains the same.

We’re not drinking less, we’re just paying less. – Yours, etc,

GEOFFREY MAGUIRE,

Dangan,

Galway.