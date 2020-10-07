Alcohol and the pandemic

Sir, – Des McHale (Letters, October 5th) joins the temperance brigade and calls for pubs and off-licences to be closed for a year.

He claims that the virus is being spread and driven by alcohol-fuelled parties, and social gatherings where alcohol is present.

Tell that to Iraq, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, where, by his metric, there should be little or no spread.

Alcohol may contribute, but it hardly drives the spread.

This is done by people failing to follow basic rules. – Yours, etc,

PAT QUINN,

Inchicore,

Dublin 8.