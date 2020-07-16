Sir, – Alcohol and social distancing do not mix. As consultants in public health medicine, we view the planned full reopening of pubs on July 20th with grave concern. Our publicans need support, economic support, not new clusters that could permanently shut their businesses. We have experienced first-hand the extensive resources dedicated to investigating Covid-19 in outbreaks related to pub exposure. We know the significant medical and nursing care that was required following exposure in these venues. And we encountered the devastating resulting impact this virus has had on many, and on their families.

Covid-19 remains present in our country. It is highly infectious, highly transmissible and can kill. For now, we need to stay the course, stay out of crowded pubs, and stay safe, together. – Yours, etc,

Dr ABIGAIL COLLINS,

Dr UNA FALLON,

Dr DOUGLAS HAMILTON,

Dr INA KELLY,

Consultants in

Public Health Medicine,

Tullamore,

Co Offaly.