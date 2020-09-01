Alcohol and Covid-19

Sir, – As seen from overseas, the media coverage in Ireland on whether and when pubs will reopen is striking. This appears to be a question of key national importance, despite the growing evidence of the role of venues and events where alcohol is in supply in the spread of Covid-19.

Ireland could look to the island nations of the Caribbean for inspiration on this question. Some are similar in size to us and many share a similar legal system and a post-colonial experience with Ireland.

On the whole, Caribbean countries have managed Covid-19 very well, with case numbers a fraction of those in Ireland. For example, St Lucia currently has no cases and is one of several Caribbean countries identified as low or very low risk by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Ireland is identified as high risk). In addition to initial travel restrictions, lockdowns and the closure of bars, a temporary prohibition on all alcohol sales was introduced in order to deter house parties and private gatherings. This enabled the spread of Covid-19 to be eliminated.

Jamaica, in contrast, had very low Covid-19 numbers until the recent reopening of bars and alcohol venues, which led to a rise in cases, prompting the government there to close these again and introduce a night-time curfew.

The problems associated with Ireland’s affection for alcohol are well documented. The role of alcohol in the spread of Covid-19 adds an immediate and deadly dimension and another opportunity to re-evaluate our relationship with alcohol.

A temporary ban on alcohol sales could help stem the spread of Covid-19 before the winter and might also change attitudes towards alcohol. As a country, surely we can go without a drink for a few weeks? – Yours, etc,

DAVID GEARY,

Gros Islet, St Lucia.