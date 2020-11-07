Airspace and security

Sir – Senior military officers are concerned about the security implications of allowing UK-based aircraft to overfly Ireland during search-and-rescue missions (“Military officers raise concerns over potential use of UK-based aircraft for rescue missions”, News, November 6th).

Since there is an agreement permitting RAF fighter-bombers under British military control to conduct armed operations in Irish sovereign airspace in the event of an attack or threat, it would seem churlish to deny our protectors knowledge of what they are defending. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair

Co Dhún na nGall.