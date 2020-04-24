Airlines, refunds and the European Commission

Sir, – Conor Pope reports (“Airline passengers’ anger mounts as Government considers diluting refund rights”, News, April 23rd) that Minister for Transport Ross is considering authorising airlines and holiday organisers to issue vouchers in lieu of refunds in order “to strike a fair balance between protecting jobs and consumers”. These matters are governed by Europe-wide legislation and it may interest your readers to know that the European Commission has already issued guidance on them in the light of Covid-19 “to ensure EU passenger rights are applied in a coherent manner across the EU” and in which it reaffirms the continuing applicability of the existing well-established rules. On March 18th, the latest guidelines for passenger rights were issued, stating that in the case of cancellations by the transport provider it must reimburse or, at the passenger’s option, re-route that passenger.

However, where the passenger has cancelled their journey reimbursement of the ticket price depends on its type and companies may offer vouchers for future use.

On March 19th, it published similar information on package holidays that is broadly to the same effect. Where the organiser of a package cancels the trip the traveller has the right to a full refund within 14 days after termination of the contract.

The full text of this guidance is easily accessible on the internet. Anyone affected should read it carefully, especially before accepting invitations by airlines and travel agents to cancel their bookings. – Yours, etc,

REG WEIR,

Downpatrick,

Co Down.