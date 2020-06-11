Airlines and refunds

Sir, – Airlines have demonstrated a seeming inability or unwillingness to refund customers for cancelled flights. One would hope that the Government would demonstrate leadership and enforce the law in such circumstances, but a lame-duck Minister for Transport and a regulator, the Commission for Aviation Regulation, which acts more like a trade association than consumer protector, have resulted at best in promises of something happening at some time in the future (if you’re lucky), and the noise of a tin can being kicked down the road. It’s time for a refund – not just from airlines but also of taxpayer money wasted on the Commission for Aviation Regulation. – Yours, etc,

ROGER A BLACKBURN,

Naul,

Co Dublin.