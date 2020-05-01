Airlines and refunds

Sir, – To boost economies across Europe, the Government has petitioned the European Commission to allow airlines to escape their legal obligation to reimburse cancelled tickets in cash (“Ireland calls on EU to allow airlines to give vouchers instead of refunds”, News, April 30th).

To ease the cash-flow problems of the airlines, disappointed customers would be forced to accept vouchers.

In a spirit of reciprocity, will the Revenue Commissioners accept vouchers instead of cash when chasing hard-pressed citizens? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – What is EU law for? Can it be changed at a whim for the sake of big business? If this goes ahead the EU will lose its credibility. I do not want a voucher. I want a refund as I am entitled to under EU law. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE ADLEY,

Castleconnell,

Limerick.