Sir, – As a customer of an airline seeking a cash refund, I wish to point out to Minister for Transport Shane Ross that I do not wish to be browbeaten into taking a flight in the next 12 months that may be full of Covid-19 carriers and forced to share the same air supply for two to four hours.

I much prefer a cash refund which I can use for a holiday in Ireland.

Protect the little people, Minister. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN SMITH,

Carlow.