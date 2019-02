Sir, – Conor Pope’s excellent article on the lack of customer care and even greater lack of engagement with customers is a timely intervention in the shambles that is Eir customer support (Pricewatch, February 18th).

“Apologies for the inconvenience” do not cut it in these modern times. Actions, not promises are required. – Yours, etc,

NIALL McLAUGHLIN,

Dublin 3.