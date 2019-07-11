A chara, – It is no wonder that the air quality in Dublin is now of serious concern given the volumes of traffic that are pouring or grinding their way through Dublin city centre on a daily basis (“Dublin air pollution breaching EU limits, EPA warns”, News, July 8th).

With the city virtually at a standstill during commuting hours, it is pretty obvious that the ascendancy of the car needs to end.

First-class cycling and pedestrian facilities should be made a priority along with improved public transport.

Any modern functioning European city does not allow traffic to dominate the city centre the way that it is allowed to in Dublin.

The sooner we come to our senses and embrace real change the better. The current madness is just simply not sustainable now or in the future. – Is mise,

ROB Mac GIOLLARNÁTH,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.