Agreeing on a programme for government

Sir, – The coming together of the two Civil War parties in a coalition government has excited some public comment. While the coalition is unique, it is hardly surprising (“Parties agree programme for government”, irishtimes.com, June 15th).

The Civil War was fought over acceptance of or opposition to the partition of Ireland. For the past 70 years and more, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have accepted and even guarded partition. Hence while it is filled with commendable aspirations, the agreed document for government avoids any mention of partition, much less a Border poll.

Rather than wonder at the coming together of these two big parties, we might wonder at what took them so long. – Yours, etc,

JUDE COLLINS,

Greenisland, Co Antrim.

Sir, – Now that the government formation talks have mercifully ended, all we are left with is speculating on who gets what in the next Cabinet.

Assuming Micheál Martin becomes the first rotating taoiseach, I wonder would Leo Varadkar take the plunge into the Department of Heath – in the national interest of course?

The current Minister could do with a break! – Yours, etc,

TADHG MCCARTHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – At last we seem to be close to getting an elected, if somewhat reluctant, government. It faces unprecedented challenges from the off. Therefore the selection of Ministers is vitally important and conspicuous ability must be the main criterion for inclusion.

We cannot afford appointments based on geography or capacity to foment rebellion if overlooked. It is also worth remembering that there is no obvious correlation between ministerial ambition and ministerial ability.

Ministers need to be able to work together, taking collective responsibility for difficult decisions. This is not easy at the best of times. There can be no solo runs.

Lastly, choosing an attorney general on the basis of party affiliation is as useful as selecting them based on their height. You need the sort of lawyer you would want on your side in a major case. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The outgoing Taoiseach has said that there is an “agreed timeline” for the rotation of that office between the various party leaders who want to form the next government.

Didn’t Kevin “Boxer” Moran and Seán Canney have an “agreed timeline” for the rotation of their portfolio in 2018 as well? – Yours, etc,

KILLIAN FOLEY-WALSH,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – If the new government promises a rotating taoiseach will that make Leo Varadkar a spin doctor? – Yours, etc,

CIANA CAMPBELL,

Ennis,

Co Clare.