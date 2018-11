Sir, – Like that Dutchman on Tinder, I am considering applying to have my age lowered, so that I feel less hard done by when my state pension actually arrives. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDONNELL,

Termonfeckin,

Co Louth.

Sir, – I wonder would it be possible to have my age increased to 100 to qualify for the President’s centenarian bounty. – Yours, etc,

DIARMAID

MAC AONGHUSA,

Shankill,

Co Dublin.