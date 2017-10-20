Aftermath of Ophelia

Sir, – We have the Taoiseach suggesting criminalising those in the future who “disobey the red alert and travel warnings” (“Varadkar may make it an offence to ignore severe weather warnings”, October 17th). Disobey? Warnings? What are these? They are not laws, merely warnings (indubitably based on limited information). They should not have legal status or otherwise yet another level of bureaucracy and erosion of freedom is added to an already grossly over-regulated State.

Smokers and excessive drinkers – not yet criminalised and yet well warned for decades – suffer more death and misery and cause more expense than any number of fools seeking to walk the dog, windsurf or swim in a severe storm. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT TOWERS,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – There is an easy solution to the problem of dealing with people who choose to swim, surf, etc, during a category-red weather warning – make it clear that they do so entirely at their own risk, and the rescue services will not endanger their own lives to assist. – Yours, etc,

GERARD CLARKE,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Thankfully Ophelia did no damage to our little hamlet! Yours, etc,

Dr EDWARD HARTY,

Bealadangan,

Co Galway.