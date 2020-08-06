Aftermath of explosion in Beirut

Sir, – Having lived in Beirut last year, it is heartbreaking to witness the destruction wreaked in this magnificent city by Tuesday’s explosion (World News, August 5th). I wish to express my sympathy to the people of Beirut on behalf of the many Irish people, who thanks to Unifil in particular, have once called Lebanon home.

May our Government make every effort to help Beirut, the phoenix city of antiquity, rise from the ashes to glory once more. – Yours, etc,

Dr RALPH HURLEY O’DWYER,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.