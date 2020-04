Sir, – Michelle Murphy (Opinion, April 10th) writes that when the pandemic is over, we need a new social contract with a guaranteed minimum income, bold investment in social housing, and a new funding model for childcare.

She doesn’t mention fair education and an equal-access health service, but I’m sure that would be covered too. Where do I sign? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK KINSELLA.

Dartry, Dublin 6.