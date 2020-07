Sir, – I was booked on an Aer Lingus flight to Malaga for Easter but had to cancel due to Covid-19. I was offered a refund or voucher on March 19th and agreed to accept a voucher.

Since then I have made two email requests to Aer Lingus for the promised voucher as I wish to re-book for September but have received no response.

Surely it cannot take four months to issue a voucher! – Yours, etc,

JOHN TIERNEY,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.