Advertising slogans

Sir, – Can I add to Ronan McDermott’s view on the marketing prowess of certain companies of late?

The aim of Axa with its most recent radio advert about a car called “Gary”, or Laya Healthcare’s “rolling down the hill breathless”, seems to be to get us to change station instantly. I know I do.

Notwithstanding the fact I am now writing about these adverts, if I ran a radio station I would reject them on the basis that when most listeners switch, they don’t switch back until the same irritating advert is aired on the other station. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN O’TOOLE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I am surprised that your correspondents have twigged the fact that the Budweiser advertisement “A beer with no notions” is a response to the Heineken advertisement “Probably” with the unsaid “The best beer in the world” of previous advertisements. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – “A lot done – more to do” and “Let’s keep the recovery going” are probably two of the best slogans in the world. I’m sure both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would concur. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey

Co Dublin.

Sir, – One ad slogan I rather liked was for Manhattan Peanuts back in the 1970s, I think: “We do our nut to please you”. – Yours, etc,

MARY REILLY,

Dublin 8.