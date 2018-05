Sir, – Like Louis McCarthy (May 14th), I too was puzzled by Budweiser’s claim to be a “beer with no notions”. I rather thought that “no notion” referred to their marketing strategy as a whole. It certainly ranks alongside Iarnród Éireann’s inexplicable “So good, you won’t want to get off” as the stupidest ad campaign of the year so far. Yet here we are writing about them. Congratulations to all involved. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.