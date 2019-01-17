Adult children and grown-up choices

Sir, – Your “Ask Brian” column (Education, January 15th) features a letter from a parent inquiring whether her daughter who intends to take a year out should apply to the CAO this year or wait until next year.

I have noted in recent years many queries to print and broadcast media from parents about their children’s college and career options. How is it that people, many of them legally adults, who are finishing secondary education cannot ask such simple questions for themselves? – Yours, etc,

JIM CUNNINGHAM,

Swords,

Co Dublin.