Adoption legislation

A chara,– The Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has dropped adoption tracing legislation, and that may be politically understandable (“Plans for new adoption law have been dropped”, News, December 11th). But there is little doubt that it will come as devastating news for many adoptees, who were led to expect that their human rights to know who they were and where they came from were about to be delivered on. Who knows what more pain they can bear as time marches on. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY JORDAN,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.