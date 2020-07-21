Adoption and access to birth certificates

A chara, – Seán McCárthaigh’s piece on the annual report of the Adoption Authority of Ireland, “A fifth of adoptees who applied to see birth certs in 2019 denied access” (News, July 17th), describes an existential fact of life for a cohort of people who have been victimised for their entire lives. Katherine Zappone sought but failed to regularise this situation and the proposed legislation lapsed with the recent Dáil. Susan Lohan of the Adoption Rights Alliance proposed a new Bill which would give “unfettered access” to those seeking their personal records. Who could argue that they are not entitled to them? – Yours, etc,

TONY JORDAN,

Dublin 4.

A chara, – It is a fact that almost a fifth of all adopted persons who applied for their birth certificates in 2019 were denied access to their information.

It’s true that to a parent you are always a child.

It’s sad that to the Adoption Authority of Ireland some adoptees are always babies. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I believe it is a breach of a human right and indeed emotionally tragic that a fifth of adoptees who applied to see birth certs in 2019 were denied access.

Surely help should be provided for those involved to ensure access is allowed.

It is about time. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE

GREGAN,

Clare.