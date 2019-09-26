Administration and things to do

Sir, – A simple solution to Laura Kennedy’s administration anxiety (Life, September 25th) is to open an Excel spreadsheet and section it by year on the horizontal and by month on the vertical, with column A listing the things to do each month. Start with the big items like insurance and oil deliveries, etc. I use a separate spreadsheet for household items and for my gardening tasks. It works a treat and takes away the worry. – Yours, etc,

JAMES DUNNE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.