Adieu to an Irish cat in Paris

Sir, – Lara Marlowe (“Farewell Spike, the cat who shared my joys and sorrows for 20 years”, July 31st) might seek some communion in sympathy with Will Rogers who wrote: “If there are no dogs in heaven then when I die I want to go where they went.” – Yours, etc,

TIM MAGENNIS,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – In the pet cemetery in Kilkenny Castle grounds there are lovely epitaphs to deceased pets.

“There are men both great and wise, Who hold that in another state Dumb creatures we have cherished here below Shall give us joyous greeting When we pass the golden gate Oh. How earnestly I pray it may be so.” – Yours, etc,

A LYONS,

Churchtown, Dublin 14.