Adding fuel to the debate on public transport

Sir, – Richard Bannister (Letters, October 21st) complains that it cost him €9 to travel from Ballsbridge to Greystones on the Dart and reckoned it was twice the cost of diesel for the same journey. He is quite correct but only if he swallows the fuel and manages to effect some form of internal combustion to propel himself Superman-style to his destination.

On the other hand, if he calculated the true cost of driving even a car in tax band A, based on the 2018 figures published by the AA, he would find that the cost of his rail journey was less than half that of driving. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG

O’ROURKE,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.