Actors and Oscars

Sir, – Across the airwaves at the moment, we hear about Saoirse Ronan’s well-deserved award and her Oscar nomination, also well deserved. However, the media refer to Saoirse Ronan as an “actor”, even though the said awards are in the “best actress” category. It occurs to me that the relevant awards committees ought to consider dispensing completely with the term “actress” and have all “actors” vie for the relevant awards, thus levelling the playing field, as it were, something that “actresses” have been demanding for years. Perhaps they would find that the playing field cannot be rolled flat? – Yours, etc,

PETER DECLAN

O’HALLORAN,

Belturbet,

Co Cavan.