Active schoolchildren

Sir, – I note that this is Active School Week (“How an Irish project to get kids more active is proving a hit abroad”, Health + Family, April 29th).

I am concerned that in some primary schools, children are discouraged or even forbidden to run in the schoolyard during breaks.

Some of these children are burdened by homework assignments when they get out of school, with the result that the potential for being active is systematically curtailed.

Vigorous activity seems to be a victim of our concerns for children’s health and safety. – Yours, etc,

JOANNE MOLES,

Annacotty,

Limerick.

Sir, – Perhaps our children would be more active if certain religious orders were not intent on selling every school playing field in their possession. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 8.