Sir, – Surely the Healy Raes have a pertinent comment to make on the car-mounting, procreating goats of Co Clare (“Concern at wild goats ‘procreating like there is no tomorrow’ in Ennis”, Home News, May 9th)?

Also, could you please publish a good recipe for spit-roasted kid goat instead of the pretentious bourgeois mish-mash mush of aubergine and quinoa which you appear to favour? – Yours, etc,

JOHN HUNTER,

Belfast.